Davis E. “Sonny” Foreman, 95, of Black Lick, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Lynn Haven Personal Care Home, Black Lick.
The son of Davis A. and Inez (Gabelli) Foreman, he was born June 25, 1927, in Palmerton.
Sonny was employed for many years at Torrance State Hospital as an LPN and distributed medications. After retirement, he worked at Kmart and would dress up as Santa Claus during the holiday season.
Sonny was a very generous man and would insist on always paying at family outings. Each Christmas, he would purchase a bicycle for a needy child off the Gift Tree at Walmart.
He had two real loves in his life, Canadohta Lake (The John Dae Cottage) and trap shooting. Sonny had won many awards and championships in trap shooting, including hitting 100 out of 100 clays many times.
Surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as a special godchild Debbie Robinson, of whom he was so proud.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Dorothy (Phil) Leddon and Florence Young.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. today at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Private interment will be held in the Blairsville Cemetery.
A special thank you to the Lynn Haven community and staff for their kindness and care during these last few months. Sonny lived alone and independently until August of this year.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to a charity of your choice in his memory or ICAP (Indiana County Community Action Program) 827 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.