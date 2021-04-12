Dawn Ava Wasser, 50, of Blairsville, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at her home.
Born Sept. 29, 1970, in Spangler, she was the daughter of Jay Wasser and Dee (Stormer) Wasser.
She was a graduate of Central Cambria High School and obtained a bachelor’s in journalism from UPJ. Dawn was employed by Life Steps of Indiana County. She was a member of the Blairsville Eagles Aerie #1488. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years, loved camping, was a Blairsville Band Mom for several years and loved playing “Pokémon Go.” Dawn loved singing, including karaoke, and was a member of several bands in the area.
Survivors include her parents, Jay Wasser and Dee (Stormer) Wasser; daughters Kaitlyn Waltman and husband Casey, Blairsville, and Ava Waltman, Homer City; sons Brandon Waltman and Eric Waltman, both of Homer City; grandchildren Kira Waltman and Eloise German; sisters Tina Berezansky and husband John, Cresson; Aimee Cernic and husband Jeff, Johnstown; and Crista Wasser, Ebensburg; brothers Jay Wasser, Westmont; David Wasser and wife Brooke, Hopewell; Paul Wasser, Lemoyne; Jon Wasser and girlfriend Kendra, Enola; and James Wasser and girlfriend Jess, Camp Hill; several nieces and nephews; and best friends Heather McKee and Jessica Ruddock.
She was preceded in death by her son, Cameron Waltman.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m.
Masks are required in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Irwin.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, to help with funeral expenses.