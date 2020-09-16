Dawn E. (Barnett) Lewis, 75, of Marion Center, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her home.
Born in Coudersport on June 2, 1945, she was a daughter of Edgar G. Barnett and Bette (Hoover) Barnett. She was the wife of Laymond W. Lewis, who died March 26, 2020. They were married 30 years.
Dawn graduated from Coudersport Area schools and obtained a bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She worked for many years as a high school English teacher.
She was a lover of all animals, especially more than 30 animals that she cared for on her farm that she tended for many years with her husband, Laymond. She and Laymond also enjoyed traveling; their favorite trip was an extensive African safari. Dawn also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and English literature, especially Shakespeare.
Dawn will be remembered by her brothers: Dennis Grant Barnett and Dean Edgar Barnett and wife Alicia; her nieces: Lindsay Barnett Estes, Amanda Silvia Barnett and Rebecca Denise Barnett; and her many farm animals, who were like children to her.
In accordance with Dawn’s wishes, service arrangements are private. Cremation will be at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net .