Dean Ivan Smith, 81, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his residence.
The son of Maro and Jessie (Stringfellow) Smith, he was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Indiana.
Dean was a graduate of Purchase Line High School. He had been employed as a coal miner whose interests included bowling and fishing.
Surviving are his wife Iva (Pilkie) Smith; children Michael (Judy) Smith, Edward, Thomas and Samuel Smith; step-children Roger (Maria) Martin and Anita (David) Wand; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brothers Dale and Jerry Smith.
Preceding Dean in death were his parents and multiple siblings.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment will be private. Flowers or monetary donations will be welcomed.
