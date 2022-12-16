Dean Miller, 81, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The son of Walter C. and Sara E. (Baker) Miller, he was born Oct. 10, 1941, in Aliquippa.
Dean graduated from Derry Township High School, Class of 1959, and was the owner of Chestnut Ridge Communication Service, of Blairsville, for 32 years.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, of New Alexandria, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce.
He enjoyed working on the family farm and traveling.
Dean was employed for 25 years by Bell of PA and AT&T, where he became proficient in telecommunications. He then later retired in 1989 and started the Chestnut Ridge Communications business in Blairsville.
Surviving are his wife, Eydie Piatt Miller, whom he married June 26, 2016; a daughter, Deana Krinock (Tim), of Latrobe; son-in-law, Keith Vaughn, of Blairsville; three stepchildren, Lisa Piatt (Mike), of East Haven, Conn.; Julie Piatt (Andy), of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Eric Piatt (Victoria), of Furlong; grandchildren, Mitchell Krinock (Shannon), Elizabeth, Stephanie and Hannah Vaughn, Michael Gambardella (Kim), Dave Gambardella (Kristin), Garrett Ardis, Colton Ardis, Roman Messina, Marisa Messina and Kaitlyn Cavallo (Rich); two great-grandchildren, Cameron Cavallo and Davie Gambardella; two brothers, Robert Miller (Tess), of Latrobe, and Dennis Miller (Cindy), of New Alexandria; a sister, Sue Barnhart, of New Alexandria; three sisters-in-law, Evelyn Miller, of Latrobe; Lois Miller, of Dubois; Ruth Ann Jones, of Blairsville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara (Himler) Miller; daughter, Susan Vaughn; two brothers, Donald and Orin “Bud” Miller; three sisters, Sara Fritz, Nancy Miller and Shirley Miller; and a brother-in-law, Dale Barnhart.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the United Methodist Church, New Alexandria, with the Rev. Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorial donations be made in Dean’s memory to New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., New Alexandria, PA 15670; Tunnel To Towers Foundations (which provides new smart homes to severely wounded veterans, or pays off mortgages for families who have lost loved ones) www.t2t.org; or to Wreaths Across America (which provides wreaths on veterans’ graves) www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
