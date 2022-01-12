Deanna “Dee” Walker Garrettson, 81, reunited with her two children and her beloved husband on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, just three weeks after the passing of her husband.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana at 965 Philadelphia St. A second visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at Calvary Presbyterian Church. Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at Calvary Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Hanna officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Monday by Calvary Presbyterian Church and may be viewed at calvarychurchpa.com. Burial will be beside her husband at Oakmont Cemetery in Waynesburg.
Dee was not a flower person and preferred that any memorial in her honor be a contribution to one of the following organizations that brought her immense joy: Calvary Presbyterian Church at 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701 or St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Shop, 410 N. 4th St., Indiana, PA 15701.
