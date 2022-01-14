Deanna “Dee” Walker Garrettson, 81, reunited with her two children and her beloved husband on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, just three weeks after the passing of her husband.
She was the oldest daughter of Anne (Kovacic) and Richard Walker, born on Dec. 30, 1940, in Washington.
She was of second generation Croatian heritage on her mother’s side and was extremely proud of her grandparents’ courage and work ethic they devoted to becoming United States citizens. They taught her love of country and she was a true patriot.
She grew up in a small neighborhood in Washington, Pa., called “Pancake” where she developed lifelong friendships, affectionately called “the Pancake girls.” She treasured and maintained these friendships throughout her life. She loved these women; they knew her like a sister and she held them close in her heart.
Growing up in Washington, she was active in the Rainbow Girls, 4-H, cheerleading and the church choir. She loved growing up in Pancake and the childhood experiences she had with her parents and her brothers, Don and Bill.
She graduated from Trinity High School in 1958 and went on to pursue her dream of becoming a registered nurse. She attended Washington Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1961. During her three years of training, she attended classes, laughed and began friendships with her roommates that would also transcend into dear and treasured relationships throughout her life. She admired and loved these women.
She met James Garrettson on a blind date in February 1961; she swept him off his feet and he fell in love with her at first sight. They were married on Aug. 5, 1961, and together created a home and family that they loved. They did this with extreme mutual respect and admiration for one another. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this past August and together they built a life and legacy of love and success.
She supported her husband Jim throughout medical school, working at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. She did this during the entire four years of her husband’s education and while having their first child. Her hard work and sacrifices during those years enabled her husband to finish medical school with honors. She was a woman of extreme determination and devotion to the success and happiness of her husband and three children.
She and her family moved to Indiana in the summer of 1972, following Jim’s eight years of military service, where he began his private practice in internal medicine. She loved being a military spouse and the experiences it provided during their time at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Wash., and then onto Fort Belvoir in Lorton, Va. She loved to tell the story that their three children were each born in a different state of the country: Gwen in Pennsylvania, Christine in Washington and Adam in Virginia.
She was a proud member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Indiana for more than 40 years. She was an active church member serving on numerous committees, as a church deacon and as the first bereavement coordinator for the church. She held this position from its inception and for at least 30 years thereafter. She made many friends at Calvary who loved her. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life; she was raised in the Presbyterian faith and it gave her comfort and peace during several tragedies that she faced and overcame.
During her 49 years in Indiana, she participated in numerous organizations: the Indiana Hospital Medical Wives Auxiliary, PEO, Indiana Historical Society, Indiana Free Library and the Red Cross of Indiana County. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for more than 15 years. She was also a skilled and avid bridge player, enjoying bridge playing every month with her friends. She did all of this while providing and building a home for her husband and three children. They were always her priority and her focus.
She was extremely creative and enjoyed any project that required diligence. She was driven and meticulous in creating the perfect outcome for the project. It was in 4-H that she learned to sew. She created on her sewing machine beautiful things, usually for her children and grandchildren. She would never admit it, but she was an excellent seamstress and made numerous Halloween costumes and theatrical outfits for her grandchildren. Many people reached out for her assistance and opinion due to her artistic eye. She was always someone that people knew they could count on to get the job done and done right. Her grandchildren Jeana and Jonathan have a lifetime of happy memories of growing up, working on the projects they would do with her while visiting each summer.
Her last project was helping her daughter Gwen create the perfect garden party-themed wedding shower for her granddaughter-in-law. She always had original ideas and the perfect items to make it a fantastic affair.
Her greatest joy was providing a loving home for her family. It was her life’s passion. Thanksgiving was her favorite holiday and it gave her such happiness to have all her family in her home at the same time, enjoying each other’s company.
Deanna is survived by her daughter, Gwen Rifici and her husband, Lou, Medina, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeana (Rifici) Mahramus and husband Anthony, Lakewood, Ohio; and Jonathan Rifici and wife Melissa, Lakewood, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Oscar Mahramus, Lakewood, Ohio. She will also be missed by her beloved daughter-in-law, Jolene Garrettson, Washington, Pa.; her brother, Donald Walker, Flat Rock, Mich.; and sister-in-law, Donna Walker, Flat Rock, Mich.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom she held close to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Anne; her angelic daughter, Christine; her boy and loving son, Adam; her brother, William Walker; and most recently her rock and soulmate, her husband, James Garrettson. She endured too many losses in one lifetime and after each one she found the courage and the strength to move forward with grace. She was a strong woman. She was a woman of principles, strength, courage, perseverance and kindness.
Friends will be received at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana, at 965 Philadelphia St., on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. A second visitation will be held at Calvary Presbyterian Church on Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at Calvary Presbyterian Church with the Rev. David Hanna officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Monday by Calvary Presbyterian Church and may be viewed at www.calvarychurchpa.com. Burial will be beside her husband at Oakmont Cemetery in Waynesburg.
Dee was not a flower person and preferred that any memorial in her honor be a contribution to one of the following organizations which brought her immense joy: Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana, PA 15701 or St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Shop 410 N. 4th St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.