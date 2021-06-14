Debbie L. Anderson, 64, of Tanoma, passed away at her residence on Friday, June 11, 2021.
A daughter of Bill and Betty Yackuboskey, she was born Aug. 24, 1956.
Debbie was a graduate of Marion Center Area Senior High School.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Ruddock and husband Don; her brother, Eugene Yackuboskey; her sister, Barbara McCunn and husband Paul; and her sister, Cindy Buterbaugh and husband Dean.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Edward Yackuboskey.
She was a person who enjoyed going to her nieces’ and nephews’ sports events and musicals. Debbie especially liked spending time with her nephew, Brad Buterbaugh and wife Miranda, and their children Aliya, Addison and Tyler; her niece, Brittany Barnes and husband Justin; and her nephew, Robbie Buterbaugh and wife Jenna, and their children Natalie and Brinlee.
There will be a private burial. A private memorial Mass will be offered at a later date.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale.