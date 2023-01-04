Deborah A. Rager, 66, of Blairsville, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana.
She was born Feb. 10, 1956, in Latrobe, the daughter of Alvin Wayne and Viola Marie (Ashbaugh) Rager.
Deborah was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching CBN 700 Club and spending time with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by a son, Terrance S. “Terry” Flack, and two brothers, Gary and Alvin Rager.
Deborah is survived by her two sons: Tony Flack and wife Holly, of Derry, and Ryan Flack, of Bear Rocks; three brothers: Robert Rager, of Blairsville; David Rager, of Blairsville; and John Rager, of New Jersey; three sisters: Linda McAdams and husband Glen, of Blairsville; Mary Kay McAdams and husband Dan, of Blairsville; and Marie “Cis” Rager and Mike Podolak, of Castledale, Utah; sister-in-law Carol Rager, of Blairsville; eight grandchildren: Joshua and wife Micaela, Justin, Jordan, Jenna, Courtney and husband Tim, Kirsten, Brandon and Madison; three great-grandchildren: Skyleigh, Olivia and Tim Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., Derry, to handle the funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolence may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.