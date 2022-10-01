Deborah E. Elbel, 71, of Punxsutawney, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born July 4, 1951, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of Dorothy (Smith) Elbel, who survives, and Eugene Elbel.
Deborah was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1969 and furthered her education at Edinboro University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education.
She was a former member of St. Bernadette’s Church in Monroeville. She enjoyed her cats, reading, music, concerts, musicals, traveling, cooking and attending Pittsburgh Pirates games.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a son, Patrick Hanlon and wife Kimberly, of Monroeville; and two sisters, Barbara Cogley and husband Homer, of Bonneau, S.C., and Sandra Scott and husband Kenton, of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, George Elbel.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastor Tim Spence officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Deborah to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
