Deborah Eileen Hoover, 65, Creekside, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at her residence.
The daughter of Jess and Norma (Lewis) Smith, she was born Aug. 13, 1957, in Indiana.
Deborah was a graduate of Indiana Area High School. She had been employed 25 years by Hills Department Store and was a member of the Keystone Doll Club and the FLC #14.
Debbie enjoyed crafting and was a hardcore fan of Mickey Mouse.
Surviving is her brother Gary W. (Patricia Andrews) Smith; a sister, Carol (Paul) Schuller; nephews Gary Smith, Brian and Mike Schuller; nieces Stephanie and Kimberly Smith; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding Debbie in death were her parents; and husband Walter.
Friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Sheetz for Kidz. Web address www.sheetz.com to make online donation.
