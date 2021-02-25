Deborah Jean Hall Vinton, 64, of Apollo, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at her home in Williamsport.
Deb was born on Sept. 12, 1956, the daughter of Russ and Marie Hall.
She graduated from Apollo-Ridge High School, Class of 1974. Deb spent many years employed as the video manager at the Indiana Giant Eagle where she was lovingly known as “Muma V.” She then relocated to Williamsport where she spent the last 19 years enjoying her time with the Friday RLD group. Deb enjoyed needlepoint, cheering on the Steelers, listening to the Dave Matthews Band and, above all, spending time with her friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two infant children, Michael and Liza; and her sister, Cindy Hall.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Harry A. Vinton; her children, Steven Vinton (Kirstin), of Murrysville, and Nicole Strong (Andrew) of Gainesville, Va.; and siblings, Kathy Zanewicz and Alan Hall. Deb also leaves behind, perhaps her most cherished possessions, her four grandsons, Jack, Ben, Josh and Ty, to whom she was a doting and devoted Gigi.
Per her wishes, a private service will be held with her family.