Deborah L. Gero, 65, of Blairsville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born Oct. 1, 1957.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, George E. Gero and Ethel J. Gero (Molnar).
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Tripp (Daniel), of Troy, Mich.; her brother, George E. Gero (Susan), of Fairbury, Ill.; five nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
As they grew up, she enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. Debbie dedicated her work life as a social worker to Children and Youth in Indiana County and to her patients at Torrance State Hospital.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, painting and crafts. She cared for her pets and assisted with animal rescue.
In accordance with the family’s wishes, cremation has taken place. An outdoor celebration of Debbie’s life is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the park pavilion at the Dilltown Station Access Area to the Ghost Town Trail on Route 403. It is directly across the street from the Dillweed Bed and Breakfast.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Indiana County Humane Society via the website.
