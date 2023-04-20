Deborah Lea (Pividori) Bell, 70, of Tide, passed away Monday, April 17, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born Jan. 13, 1953, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Arthur Pividori and Loretta (Stockdale) Pividori.
Debbie was a 1970 graduate of Elders Ridge High School.
Debbie loved being a mother, wife and homemaker. She also enjoyed reading, crafts, crocheting, baking and watching movies.
She loved spending time with family and friends and her beloved dog, Sassy.
She will be remembered for her quick wit and kind nature with children and animals.
Deborah is survived by her son, Benjamin J. Bell; a sister, Joselyn Harvey, of Indiana; a brother, John (Louann) Pividori, of Homer City; a niece, Kirstie (Andrew) King; two nephews, Ryan (Sarah) Harvey and Gregory Harvey; and a great-nephew Jonathan King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Gary E. Bell.
Per Deborah’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held later this summer in her memory.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, is entrusted with arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.