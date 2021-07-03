Deborah “Debbie” Raye (Goss) Strum, 66, of Glen Campbell, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home.
A daughter of Walter E. and Rozella M. (Stewart) Goss, she was born Oct. 22, 1954, in Spangler.
Debbie was a graduate of Marion Center High School. On May 29, 1976, she married Jamie D. Strum Sr. and they shared more than 38 years of marriage together.
She enjoyed spending quality time with her family and grandchildren.
Debbie is survived by her three children: Mandy Irrgang and fiance Michael Stoklosa, of Angola, N.Y.; Jennifer Fleming, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; and Jamie Strum Jr. and fiance Jaime Lydic, of Cherry Tree; her 12 grandchildren; her five siblings: Beatrice Miazga, Shirley Goss, Bonita “Bonnie” Gurreri, Beverley Collins and Sandra “Connie” Stonebraker; and her close friend Denise Cessna.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jamie D. Strum Sr., on Jan. 1, 2015; and five siblings: Valgene Goss, Betty Goulette, Kenny Goss, Dale Goss and Sherry Yanity.
Private arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. of Hillsdale.