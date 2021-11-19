Deborah (Chilenski) Rupert, 65, of Marion Center, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at her home.
Born April 23, 1956, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Stella Chilenski and the wife of John Rupert, who died Sept. 28, 2021.
Deborah is survived by her sons, Joseph J. Rupert and Mike Chilenski, both of Marion Center. She will also be missed by her granddaughter, Lea Chilenski. She was preceded in death by her mom and her husband. Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. The family was served by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, of Clymer. Online condolences may be offered at www.rbfh.net.