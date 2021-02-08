Deborah Sue (McGinnis) Horner, 53, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Blairsville.
The daughter of William T. McGinnis and Susan M. (Hornberger) Bartosh, she was born Dec. 14, 1967, in Butler.
Deborah was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Mechanicsburg.
She graduated from Derry Area High School in 1985 and received her associate degree from Villa Maria College, Erie, in early childhood development.
She enjoyed taking care of children, camping, fishing and walking on the beach looking for shells.
Surviving are her mother, Susan Bartosh, and stepfather, John Bartosh, of Blairsville; three brothers, Richard McGinnis (Rosie), of St. Petersburg; William Bartosh (Natalya), of Mechanicsburg; and Timothy McGinnis, of Blairsville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, William McGinnis, and her husband, James Horner, in 2016.
As per the wishes of Deborah, there will be no services. Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.