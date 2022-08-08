Debra Ann Fusco Llewellyn, 51, was a loving daughter, mother, sister and Nanny.
She was born Nov. 13, 1970, in Queens, N.Y., to Ronald Fusco and Jean (Sheehan) Fusco.
Debbie was a free spirit who enjoyed music, arts, fashion and traveling. She had a successful career of modeling and was an extremely talented beautician who studied all over the world. She will be remembered as a fun-loving soul who saw only the good in the others.
Debbie was a devoted mother to Brittany, Gina (Matthew), Cory and Lori, and cherished being the grandmother of Anthony, Rylan, Jayden, Ameila, Grayson and Maddox.
Surviving is her father, Ronald, and fiancé Linda Cuneo; sister Gina Brown; her children’s father, Cliff Murdock; along with many nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, late husband James Llewellyn and brother-in-law Dave Brown.
Friends will be received from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A service will directly follow.
Debbie was the most warm and vibrant woman any of us knew. Please feel free to wear colorful attire, as she wanted her life to be celebrated.