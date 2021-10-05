Debra “Deb” Larson, 66, of Lockhart, Texas, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
The daughter of Clarabelle Smith, she was born June 2, 1955, in Kansas City, Mo.
Deb enjoyed quilting. She loved animals and contributed to numerous organizations that assisted with pet care.
Deb will be remembered as a loving wife.
Surviving are her loving husband, David Larson; sister, Sandra DeMaria; brother-in-law, Richard Larson; sister-in-law, Tammy (Bruce) Mumau; and many nieces and nephews.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. An additional hour of viewing will be held Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Paul Price officiating.
Interment in the Washington Church Cemetery will be private.