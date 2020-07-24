Debra Ellen Kline, 64, Indiana, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Christopher Joseph Sr. and Olive Margaret (Stiffler) Sarra, she was born Feb. 27, 1956.
Debra was a member of the Aultman Baptist Church. She liked the color purple and her favorite song was the hymn “Face to Face.” Debra enjoyed cooking and volunteering. She was famous for her homemade pizza and biscuits and gravy. She was always a woman who wanted to serve, spending many hours helping at the church’s private school and helping to clean the church. Debra will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. Her favorite Scripture verse was found in Hebrews 13:5 “Let your conversation be without covetousness, and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”
Surviving are her sons, Nathaneal J. Sarra and his fiancee, Kimberly Piatek, Penn, and Abraham Eugene Kline, Saltsburg; siblings Helen L. (Sarra, Short) Thompson, Saltsburg; Christopher Joseph Sarra, Jr., Dunedin, Fla.; James Michael (Frannie) Sarra Sr., Burleson, Texas; Owen Patrick Sarra, Blairsville; and Robert Bernard (Mary Jane) Sarra, Kokomo, Ind.; her only surviving uncle, Russell (Jane) Stiffler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Eugene Kline; and siblings Bruce McClellan Sarra and Bonnie Christine Sarra.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel. Her son Abraham Kline will be officiating.
Interment in the Oakland Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home to assist with funeral arrangements.