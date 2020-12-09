Debra J. Donahue

Debra Jean Donahue, 65, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, while at her residence.
The daughter of Robert J. and Bertha B. (Madey) Lucas, she was born June 2, 1955, in Indiana.
Debra was a 1973 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School.
After high school, she attended the Kittanning Beauty School where she graduated top of her class. She was a licensed cosmetologist and teacher.
Debra was a selfless mother and wife who always put the needs of others before her own. She loved cooking for and taking care of family. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling to warmer climates.
Surviving are her parents, Robert and Bertha Lucas; husband, Raymond Donahue; sons, Robert, David (Breanne) and Mark Donahue; sisters, Cindy (Charles) Peach and Janet Lucas Grove; sister-in-law, Kathleen Jones; grandson, Max Donahue; and many aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A memorial service for close friends and family will be held at a date to be determined.