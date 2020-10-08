Debra J. Johnson

Debra J. (Pardee) Johnson, 60, of Hillsdale, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.
The daughter of Joseph D. and Rosella “Rose” (Jobe) Pardee, she was born on June 2, 1960, in Punxsutawney.
Deb was a 1978 graduate of Purchase Line High School.
On Aug. 25, 1978, she wed William “Bill” Johnson Sr. and they shared over 42 years of marriage.
For all of Deb’s career, her employment always focused upon caring for others. Retiring in 2018, Deb had been employed for 18 years as a teacher’s aide assisting special needs children at the Purchase Line School District. During this time, Deb was member of Local 2447, where she served in various capacities, including being a past vice president.
As a CNA, Deb was employed by Mountain View Nursing Home in Hillsdale and by the Visiting Nurse Association, as well as being a personal caregiver in private homes. If someone needed a hand, Deb was always first to offer help.
For over four years, Deb served as the Minority Inspector for the Montgomery Township Election Board.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Deb loved the outdoors, especially going camping and to the beach.
She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Johnson Sr., of Hillsdale; her two sons: William Johnson Jr. and wife, Misty, of Creekside, and Justin Johnson and wife, Lisa, of Hillsdale; her four grandchildren: Joseph, Dakota and Sierra Johnson and Erica Abrams; her brother, Terry D. Pardee and wife, Betty, of Cherry Tree; and her sister-in-law, Deborah (Beyer) Pardee Wissinger and husband, Don, of Marion Center.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Clifford “Denny” Pardee.
Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286 Highway East, Commodore, where a noon funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Ray Hill immediately following the morning visitation. Please wear masks and observe social distancing.
Private family interment with Pastor Jerry Hoch will take place at the Mahoning Union Cemetery, Marchand.
Deb’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation for the blessings Deb and their family received from the VNA Hospice staff and is especially grateful for the exceptional care given by Delsa and Desiree.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
