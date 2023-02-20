Debra Jean (Dishong) Bash, 63, of Commodore, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home.
The daughter of Herman Alvin Lee Dishong and Regina “Jeannie” Rita (Riva) Dishong, she was born on April 25, 1959, in Spangler.
Deb was a Purchase Line High School graduate.
She married Jeffrey Lynn Bash on May 27, 1978, and they shared more than 44 years of marriage together.
Deb was a hard worker who could outwork most people. She absolutely loved being in the outdoors, whether spending time on her farm with her beloved animals or camping and relaxing around a campfire. An avid hunter, she enjoyed hunting deer and small game.
Deb was active in her community as a Green Township Fair Association “Cookport Fair” board member and was involved in Purchase Line elementary youth sports, especially their elementary basketball program, where she was a coach.
Loved and cherished by her family, she is survived by her husband, Jeff Bash, of Commodore; her three children: Courtney Jean Clawson and husband Ken, of Clymer; Jeremiah “Buck” Lynn Bash and wife Holly, of Dixonville; and Kristie Jean Lenz and husband Doug, of New Wilmington; and her six grandchildren: Landon Clawson, Alleck Bash, Zach and Alaina Ellis and Kinley and Zaylin Lenz.
Also surviving is her brother, Terry Dishong and wife Luann, of Arcadia; Carol “Corky” Dishong and fiancé Don McAfoos, of Marion Center; father-in-law, Lyle “Skip” Bash, of Commodore; two brothers-in-law: Timothy Bash and wife Lillian, of Cherry Tree, and Scot Bash and wife JoAnn, of Commodore; sister-in-law, Penny Lutman and husband George, of Commodore; numerous nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Jerry Ruddock, of Lovejoy.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Logan Clawson; mother-in-law Carol Bash; and nephew Baby Boy Bash.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and again from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale. Her brother-in-law, Pastor Timothy W. Bash, will officiate. Interment will be at Taylorsville Cemetery in Green Township.
In lieu of flowers, Deb’s family would gratefully appreciate contributions toward her funeral expenses be forwarded to: Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Deb’s guest book and share a condolence message.