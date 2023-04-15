Debra Jean Green, 65, of Indiana, passed away April 12, 2023.
She was born in Indiana on Aug. 19, 1957, to the late Eugene Edward and Genevieve Mae (Saylor) Friedline.
Debra attended Penns Manor High School and worked as a nurse’s aide for Scenery Hill Manor for many years. She was a lover of all kinds of animals, especially dogs, and even raised Labrador retrievers at one time. Her family always understood that if there was a stray dog or cat in the neighborhood, she would most likely bring it home.
A lover of flowers and gardening, she would spend many summer days planting and weeding at her home and for many others in her community. Though Debby was shy in her demeanor, she would greet everyone with a smile and inspired those close to her to live their lives as she did — kind, positive and happy.
Striking up a conversation with Debby would frequently turn into a story about her latest catalogue purchase or jewelry acquisition. She would often peruse antique stores and thrift shops to find “pretty things” to decorate her home. She loved watching old movies and reminiscing of growing up on Chestnut Street in Indiana with her family.
Debby looked forward to her weekly visits at St. Andrews Village with her brother Denny and family friend George Lydic, playing her favorite game, Scrabble. She could always be found working on a difficult puzzle with brightly colored flowers or other beautiful outdoor scene, especially enjoying working on these with her grandchildren.
Debby made the world a better place. She was a quiet soul in a noisy world.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her son Chad (Jessica) Green, of Indiana; brother Dennis Friedline, of Indiana; longtime companion Connie Morris and family, of Blairsville; grandchildren Noah and Apollo Green; nieces Christi (Rob) Langan, Jessica (Jeremy) Szekley and Leigh Mae Friedline; nephews Evan and Zach Friedline; George Lydic, of Penn Run; as well as numerous other friends and family.
In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by a brother, David Edward Friedline; and a sister, Diana Lee Friedline.
At Debra’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Debra to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.