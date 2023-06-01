Debra (Marsh) McClelland, 69, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of Thomas and Clell (Anderson) Marsh, she was born March 22, 1954, in Hammond, Ind.
Debra worked as an LPN in private healthcare. She was very involved with Girl Scouts and the Red Cross. In her free time, Debra enjoyed spending time with her children and her cats and dogs.
She is survived by two children, Lon McClelland and wife Jacqui, of North Point, and Nicole Filipovich and husband Robert Jr., of Home; nine grandchildren, James McClelland, Jason McClelland, Michael Stewart, Ethan Stewart, Brady Filipovich, Emma Filipovich, Noah Filipovich, Sierra Filipovich and John Nichols; a great-granddaughter, Ensley Bowman; and a brother, David Marsh, of Gainesville, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Spivey and Ernest Spivey.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Interment and a graveside service will follow at Grove Chapel Cemetery, with Pastor Tom Spiker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests donations be made to either the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106, or Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.
