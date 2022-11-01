Delbert “Butch” Russell Blystone, 73, of Marion Center, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 17, 1949, in Indiana, he was a son of Delbert Russell Blystone and Mabel Irene (Kinner) Blystone.
Butch worked for many years as a self-employed truck driver; he also drove truck for Braughlers Milling Company in Marion Center. He enjoyed hunting, riding ATVs, attending local fairs and watching the tractor pull competitions. Most importantly, he loved his family.
He is survived by his brothers, Rickie Blystone and Ed Blystone, both of Marion Center; an uncle, Ralph Blystone, of Indiana; cousin, Betty Small, and another cousin, Max; nieces and nephew, Tammy Meckley, Rhonda Blystone and Joe Adams, all of Marion Center; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Adams and Bonnie Blystone; an uncle, Bert Blystone; and great-nephew, Matthew Meckley.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday with a funeral service immediately following at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Clymer. Interment will be at a later date at Marion Center Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net.