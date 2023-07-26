Delbert Carl Highlands, 88, of West Mahoning Township, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 26, 1935, the son of George William Highlands Jr. and Mary Ellen (Boyer) Highlands.
Delbert called Pittsburgh home for most of his life and later relocated to West Mahoning Township. He graduated from New Kensington High School in 1953 and then went on to earn his master’s in architecture from Carnegie Mellon University.
Delbert was self-employed as an architect and also was a professor of architecture at Carnegie Mellon University, retiring in 2000.
He will be remembered with love by his wife, Betty Jean (Whitmyre) Highlands, whom he married Aug. 22, 1959; sons Delbert Paul Highlands, of West Mahoning Township, and Gregory Edward Highlands and wife Alison, of Herbster, Wis.; grandchildren Rhyland Gillespie, of Medford, and Nigel Ian Highlands, of Minneapolis, Minn.; and his brother, retired U.S. Navy officer William Harry Highlands and wife Rose Marie, of Shrewsbury, Mass.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents.
At Delbert’s request, services will be private. Burial will be in North Point Cemetery, North Point.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home Inc.
To send a condolence to Delbert’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
