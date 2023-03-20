Della B. (Hill) Gibbons, 85, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her home.
A daughter of Ervin Hill and Viola (Detwiler) Brown, Della was born July 21, 1927, in Penn Run.
Della was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Clymer. In her free time, she enjoyed doing puzzles, sewing, and when she was younger, flying; she was well on her way to receiving her private pilot’s license.
She is survived by two daughters: Diane Cavalcante and husband Phil, of Maryland, and Doreen Solley, of Indiana; four grandchildren: Christina Hathaway and husband Darren, Phillip Cavalcante and wife Sara, Denny Solley Jr. and wife Jen and Della Faber and husband Gary; numerous loving great-grandchildren; and four sisters: Caroline Parave, Peggy Brown, Joan Long and Eleanor Trimble.
In addition to her parents, Della was preceded in death by her first husband, David Gibbons; a fiancé, Haig Avakian; two children: Roberta Gibbons and David Gibbons; three siblings: Johnny Hill, Helen Oros and Patsy Hill; and a son-in-law, Dennis Solley Sr.
Friends and family will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh Burbank officiating.
Services have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home.
