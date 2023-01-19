Delmont C. Whited, 97, of Indiana, formerly of Central City, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Born Oct. 10, 1925, he was the son of Leland and MaryAnn Whited.
Delmont was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a member of Graef Lutheran Church and Shade Lions Club. He was a retired Allstate insurance agent and worked many years for Galliker’s Dairy.
He is survived by his children, Keith (Karen), Claudia (Brian) Curry and Rodney (Beverly); grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah (Jeremy), Melissa (Douglas), Logan (Holly) and Brendon; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Electa Newmeyer; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Delmont was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruth; brother Ken; and sister Eleanor Landis.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Mulcahy Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Walker Cemetery, Shanksville, with David Klavuhn officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Central City VFW Post.
www.mulcahyfuneral home.com