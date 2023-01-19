Delmont Whited

Delmont C. Whited, 97, of Indiana, formerly of Central City, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

Born Oct. 10, 1925, he was the son of Leland and MaryAnn Whited.

Delmont was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a member of Graef Lutheran Church and Shade Lions Club. He was a retired Allstate insurance agent and worked many years for Galliker’s Dairy.

He is survived by his children, Keith (Karen), Claudia (Brian) Curry and Rodney (Beverly); grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah (Jeremy), Melissa (Douglas), Logan (Holly) and Brendon; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Electa Newmeyer; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Delmont was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruth; brother Ken; and sister Eleanor Landis.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Mulcahy Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Walker Cemetery, Shanksville, with David Klavuhn officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Central City VFW Post.

