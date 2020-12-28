Delmont E. Nichol, 76, of Hillsdale, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home.
The son of Weldon “Sam” Delmont and Yvonne H. (Donahey) Nichol, he was born on May 15, 1944, in Indiana.
Delmont grew up attending Montgomery Church of the Brethren and was a graduate of Marion Center High School. He went on to earn an associate’s degree in the electrical field.
He served in the U.S. Army as an SP5 E5 during the Vietnam War, where for most of his three-year tour, Delmont was based in Germany. He was a 42-year continuous member of the Clymer American Legion Post #222.
Delmont wed Joanne C. (Daugherty) on July 3, 1982, and they shared over 38 years of marriage.
His employment ranged from working at General Motors in Michigan to coming home to Pennsylvania, where he worked in the deep coal mines before embarking on a career that enabled him to work with his family. He entered the lumber business with his siblings as a part owner of Nichol Lumber in Hillsdale, and did carpentry work with his brother, Larry, for Nichol Construction.
Delmont loved to go hunting and was an avid birdwatcher who enjoyed feeding the birds in his yard. One of his many talents was his gift of being a jack of all trades. He was an exceptional gardener who took great pride in the care of his garden, as well as his meticulously landscaped yard.
One of Delmont’s favorite pastimes was reading the newspaper; he absolutely loved and looked forward to reading the newspaper as a highlight of his day.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne, of Hillsdale; his daughter, Dana Jo Nichol and Robert De Leon, Jr., of Kalamazoo, Mich.; his eight siblings, Carl Nichol and Murvel, of Waterford, Mich.; Lester Nichol and wife Tammy, of Clymer; Helen Abrams and Larry, of Johnstown; Raymond Nichol, of Johnstown; Ralph Nichol and wife Pam, of Punxsutawney; Larry Nichol and wife Brenda, of East Run; Donna May Nichol, of Clymer; and Sandra Morris and husband Phil, of Nicktown; two sisters-in-law, Janet Nichol, of Indiana, and Ruth Nichol, of Clymer; two brothers-in-law, Joe and Cathy Daugherty, of Marion Center, and Richard and Daisy Daugherty, of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
Delmont was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Ernest E. and Sam D. Nichol; and his beloved aunt, Wilda Gromley.
It is the heartfelt wish of the Nichol family to keep all of their family members and friends as safe as possible as we come together to honor Delmont during this pandemic.
Family and friends are invited to a drive-thru visitation from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday under the portico of Purchase Line United Methodist Church (PLUM), 17107 Route 286 East, Commodore. At noon, Pastor Robert Sunseri will conduct a funeral and committal service broadcast from the church’s radio station, FM 87.9.
As you approach the PLUM church, please know that from the safety of your vehicle, you will be asked your name for a staff member to record in the register book, receive a memorial card and then drive forward where, from your vehicle, you will be greeted by Delmont’s wife and daughter standing at a distance. Please wear a mask when you have your window open. You may then find a parking place and tune to radio station FM 87.9 to await the start of the noon services or you may proceed back to Route 286.
Interment will be at Montgomery Cemetery in Grant Township, Indiana County.
Near Delmont’s birthday in May 2021, the family hopes that it will be possible for everyone to gather for a memorial service to include the observance of military honors by the members of the American Legion Post #222.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale. Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Delmont’s guest book and leave a condolence message.