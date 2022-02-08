Delmont H. Geisel, of Dayton, passed away at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home, Indiana, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
A steelworker by occupation, he was born in Indiana on Sept. 28, 1938, the son of Mannis and Savannah (Lowman) Geisel.
If not attending or watching a Pittsburgh Penguins hockey game, Delmont could be seen walking Cosmo, his daughter’s black Lab.
He is survived by three sons, James (Kathee) Geisel, Jeffrey (Tracey) Geisel and Tim Geisel; three daughters, Sherry Block, Kim Geisel (Doug) and Tammy (Dennis) Gamble; 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; four sons, Randy, Rick, Terry and Gerry Geisel; two grandsons, Jamie and Shane; four brothers, Frank, Ed, Jim and George; three sisters, Lola, Ann and Florence; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Geisel; and a son-in-law, Frank Block.
The family would like to thank Beacon Ridge for the great care you gave Delmont.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with Pastor Caleb Fugate officiating.
Private interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
