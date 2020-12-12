Delores A. Gunter, 85, of Northern Cambria, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Embassy of Hillsdale Park.
She was born July 5, 1935, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Samuel G. and Lillian (Tanner) Pizer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John C. Gunter, on July 9, 1975; son David Brian Gunter; son-in-law James Duclo; and nine siblings. Delores was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her children: Deborah (Wayne) Mumau, Shippensburg; John (Claudia) Gunter, Williamsport; Linda Duclo, Hastings; Charlotte (John) Mulraney, Northern Cambria; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Delores spent her life as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved cooking and caring for her family, and in her free time she enjoyed crocheting and crafts.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for the Gunter family at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.