Delores Anne Gaston, 72, of Alverda, went home to the Lord on Sept. 7, 2023, at Beacon Ridge Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Indiana, while surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 20, 1950, at home in Alverda, the daughter of the late Anthony and Savina (Fava) Gaston.
She was preceded in death by brother-in-law Stanley Trybus.
She is survived by brothers Ronald Gaston (Joanne), of Colver, and Robert Gaston (Geraldine), of Alverda; fraternal twin Diana Dillon (Robert), of Nicktown; and younger sisters Donna Trybus (Stanley deceased) and Mary Sheredy (Edward Jr.), both of Northern Cambria; and numerous nephews, nieces, family and friends.
Delores graduated from Penns Manor High School, Clymer. She loved drawing and painting. She was an excellent baker and was especially known for her delicious cookies. She was a very kind, loving and giving person, and although she was in poor health for many years, she faced it bravely without complaining. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection, Heilwood, with Monsignor James Gaston as celebrant.
Committal will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Nicktown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Association for the Blind or the Diabetes Association.
