Delores J. Shevock, 86, of Alverda, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at HAIDA Health & Rehabilitation Center, Hastings.
Born Dec. 6, 1933, in Glen Campbell, she was the daughter of Merle and Goldie (Knupp) Bennett.
She was preceded in death by her parents;
husband, Joseph Shevock Jr., who died in 2005;
brothers, William Merle Bennett, Robert John
Bennett and Justin Wheeler; sisters, Linda Alsop
and Alta Gaye Pizzoli; and son-in-law, William Miller III.
She is survived by her children, Paulette (Barry) Sewalish, Alverda; Bryan (Angela) Peles, Franklinton, N.C.; Kimberley Peles, Alverda; and Cynthia Miller, Marion Center; grandchildren, Joseph (Marissa) Peles, Heilwood; Dana (Jeremy) Edmunds, Wake Forest, N.C.; Tara Peles (Randy Sears), Glouchester, Va.; William Miller IV, Maryland; Cody (Marissa) Miller, Marion Center; and Kayla (Michael) Cramer, Penn Run; and great-grandchildren, Mary Jane Peles, Luke Peles, Margaret Edmunds, Eleanor Edmunds and Adalynn Cramer. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Jane James, Ebensburg, and brother, Emerson Leroy (Betty) Bennett, Sugar Valley, Calif.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. The Shevock family will announce a memorial service at a future date.
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, in charge of arrangements.