Delores “Susie” Jane Silvis, 72, of Coral, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was the daughter of James Price and Ida Mae (Fair) Price. She was born in Buffington Township on Aug. 5, 1948.
Susie and Eugene “Gene” wedded on June 12, 1976. They spent the last 46 years blending their families and raising six children in their home in Coral. Susie and Gene were inseparable, sharing a love evident for all to see. Hand in hand they made beautiful memories travelling the world and raising their sweet dog, Lucy. Susie had a special talent in the kitchen, an indescribable love for her family and exemplified a woman of strength up until her last days on earth. Although deeply saddened, Gene, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren will keep her memory alive.
She was a salesperson for Sheetz for 16 years, and then became a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crafts.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene G. Silvis; children Vicky Murdick (Gary), Julie Beatty (Donald), Jim Silvis (Patty), Kim Tutoki (Michael), Donna McCracken (Doug) and Janet Gibson (Jim); grandchildren Kenny Silvis, Kelly Adams, Emmy Silvis, Ellie Silvis, Kayla Glass, Abby McCracken, Eric McCracken and Jaxson Gibson; great-grandchildren Xander, Samantha, Rylee Rose, Dawson and Everly; a great-great grandchild, Axsher; and siblings Edna Kephart and Robert Price.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ida Mae Price; a son, Terry Silvis; siblings, infant William Price, Helen Louise Wadding, Kathryn Michaels, Harry “Buck” Price and James Price.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Kirt Conroy officiating.
Interment will be in Luther Chapel Cemetery, Coral.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 50 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per the CDC guidelines.
