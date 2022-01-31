Delores Klinginsmith, of Indiana, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at age 92, after living a long and happy life.
She was born in Meadville, to Adam and Mabel (Harmon) Miller, on May 18, 1929.
After graduating from high school, Delores briefly worked in retail and shortly after met her husband, Merle Klinginsmith. He was a WWII veteran, and they met just after he returned from the war. Together, they had two children, Cheryl and Scott. The family moved to Indiana in 1969.
Delores was a caring devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved antiques and her favorite pastime was frequenting auctions and flea markets every summer with her husband. She loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. In her younger years she belonged to a cooking club and was an avid bowler with a bowling league. She enjoyed the theater, playing bridge with her bridge club, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and reading.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Ann Klinginsmith, of Harrisburg, and three nephews and a niece.
Along with her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, Merle Klinginsmith, and son, Robert Scott Klinginsmith. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Brosnan.
Friends will be received Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Words of remembrance will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society — LLS.
