Delores Maxine “Dee Dee” (Bivens) Barnett, 79, of Gaithersburg, Md., formerly of Saltsburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Born July 19, 1943, in Wood, she was a daughter of Doyle “Tom” Bivens and Mona (Gutchell) Bivens.
Dee Dee was a graduate of Saltsburg High School and worked as a cashier for Giant Food in Maryland, retiring after 30 years.
While working full time, she raised three wonderful children. Dee Dee was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her life partner, Yukon Witt, and her brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Donna Bivens, who supported Dee Dee in many ways.
Dee Dee is survived by her son, Ron (Nancy) Barnett, of Stevensville, Md.; daughters Monica (Glenn) Frye, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Dionne (Dan) Hildebrand, of Hagerstown, Md.; grandchildren Collin Barnett, Kevin, Justin and Josh Frye and Eric and Matthew Claggett; great-grandchildren Katlyn, Haley, Hailie and Asher; nieces Lori Bivens-Craddock and Bonnie Bivens; and a nephew, Tracy Bivens.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the Celebration of Life tribute service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg.
Please join the family as they honor Dee Dee’s life. Interment will take place in Iselin Union Cemetery, Iselin.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.