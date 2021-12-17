Delores McCloskey, 82, of Homer City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
She was born May 15, 1939, and was a daughter of William Spear and Beatrice (Bradley) Fyock.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Kenneth; her brothers, Calvin and Robert Cresswell and William, Donald, Grant and Henry Fyock; and her sister, Virginia Martin.
Surviving are her siblings, Anna Kochik, Edna Mervine, Minnie Sava and Ronald Fyock; her children, Mary and Dave, Dale and Dag, Mike and Terrie, Diane and Frank, Paul and Theresa, Beth and Dave, and Joey and Diana; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and her favorite dog, Bandit.
She was a hard-working woman who worked as a seamstress for 40 years while raising her children. She was a member of the VFW of Vintondale and the Fireman’s Club in Vintondale. Dorie was an amazing woman who loved her family dearly. She had a big family to take care of and she was so proud of them all and spoiled them all, especially her boys. She loved making her Sunday dinners, her holiday get-togethers, watching her grandchildren, making the boys lunch every day and keeping her grandchildren in line (which was a pretty hard job!) She always said she had “the best” kids ever.
She was a fun woman and was never afraid to speak her mind. She was not afraid to tell you what she thought about you, good or bad, and she was a very good judge of character. She was selfless and took care of anyone and everyone! She was the cornerstone of our family and taught us to be tough, but kind and that family is everything. She made the best “Popeye” ever and always made us laugh. We are not sure how we move on without her, she was “the best” Mom, Gram and Auntie ever! I hope you are up there dancing with pap to your favorite song, “Funny Face” by Donna Fargo. We love you and will miss you so much, no one could ever compare to you. We know you will be watching over us all until we meet again.
There will be a private service per her request. We will have a celebration of life party at a later time. In lieu of flowers or donations, just take a moment to help a neighbor, friend or family member as she would have done.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Barrett Funeral Home, Northern Cambria.