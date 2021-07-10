Delores Pauline Costello, 75, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, while at Butler Memorial Hospital.
The daughter of Glenn and Dorothy (Moore) Helman, she was born Feb. 6, 1946, in Cherryhill Township.
Delores enjoyed camping and caring for her family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, Stephen Costello; children Lorraine (John) Gibson, Stephen (Shari) Costello Jr. and Michael (Lori) Costello; grandchildren Andrew (McKayla) Costello, Matthew Costello, Michael Costello Jr. and Megan Costello; and two great-grandchildren, Berklee and Beckett Costello.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A blessing service will be conducted Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment will follow in the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery.
