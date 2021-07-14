Deloris Cush, 82, of Indiana, formerly of Homer City and Lucernemines, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her residence.
She was the daughter of John and Anna (Misik) Kush and was born July 11, 1939, in Lucernemines.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish and a data entry operator for the State of New York, Albany.
Deloris is survived by her sister, Marie Exon, of Mundelein, Ill., and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four sisters, Helen Brew, Agnes Mester, Dorothy Novak and Irene Leysock.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.bowserfh.com.