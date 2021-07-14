Delsie M. Laney

Delsie M. (Steele) Laney, 88, of Marion Center, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in 1932 in South Mahoning Township to F. Glenn and Mary Mabon Steele.
Delsie was a member of the Graystone Evangelical Presbyterian Church and the Foster Parents Association. Mrs. Laney was educated as an obstetric registered nurse and both she and her husband, Elmer, became foster parents for both Children and Youth and Catholic Charities for 30 years. She enjoyed caring for babies, knitting, gardening, spending time with her family and her pets.
Surviving are five biological children, Russell Glenn, Marion Center; Elizabeth Marie Waters and husband Roger, Vancouver, Wash.; Linda Jean LaRosa and husband Patrick, Orange, Calif.; David Scott and wife Sharon, Marion Center; and John Michael and wife Cecile, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; three foster children, Lilley Blystone, Latrobe; Bill Blystone and wife Ruthie, Clarksburg; and Nancy Dunmire and husband Jim, Saltsburg; eight biological grandchildren, one of which, “Charity Laney,” was her primary caregiver; six foster grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one expected.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer, in 2007; and by one brother, Haldean G. Steele, in 1938.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where the funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating. Interment will be made in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.