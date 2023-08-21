Dena J. (Quinn) Wendel, 55, of New Florence, passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home. She was born July 5, 1968, in Pittsburgh.
She had worked as a director of sales and operations at Open Up Resources. She enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, crafting and quilting. Dena also enjoyed spending time with her family and her four-footed friends.
She is survived by her husband, Carl F. Wendel, of New Florence; a daughter, Myria Wendel Rhoads and husband Daniel, of Blairsville; her mother, Joann Quinn, of Blairsville; a brother, Tim Zaun, of Ohio; brother-in-law Terry Wendel and fiancé Jackie, of Florida; and four-legged companions Tucker and Triton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Dena’s name to Paws across Pittsburgh, 413 E. 6th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084.
