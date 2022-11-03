Denise Dawn (Romasco) Tatone, 64, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Eugene D. and Barbara (Cunningham) Romasco, she was born on Apr. 8, 1958, in Indiana.
Denise graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1976, and worked at S&T Bank for 39 years until her retirement in 2016. She loved to exercise at the Blairsville Armory and enjoyed hiking and camping. Denise loved spending time with her grandchildren, and her family was the most important part of her life. If anyone needed something, she was there, and she went out of her way to please everyone.
Surviving are her parents Eugene D. and Barbara Romasco, of Blairsville; her husband of 44 years, Michael J. Tatone, whom she married on Aug. 26, 1978; one son, Adam D. Tatone (Heather), of Pasadena, Md.; one daughter, Jennifer R. Borbonus (Matthew), of Blairsville; six grandchildren: Carson, Bradley, Dylan, Brylea, Emry and Bram; one sister, Kimberly S. Smith (Kenneth), of Charlotte, N.C.; one brother, Brian Romasco (Brenda), of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, from 6 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville, with Terry Semsick officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Denise’s memory at the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition: https://tinyurl.com/45urjupt
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.