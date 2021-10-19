Dennis Alan “Bucko” Reeger, 67, of Creekside, died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Milton Dale and Laura Anne (Crawford) Reeger, he was born Feb. 12, 1954, in Kittanning.
Dennis was a graduate of Marion Center Area High School and had been employed in the coal mining and auguring field.
He enjoyed spending time with and teasing his granddaughters. Dennis also liked to tell stories of the good old days. His interests also included riding his motorcycle and golf cart, taking scenic car rides and deer hunting. He will be missed by those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Surviving are his wife, Laura Mae (Zerbe) Reeger, whom he wed July 5, 1975; children, Alan George (Amanda June) Reeger, and Jenny Ann Zaffuto and her fiancée, John Moomau; grandchildren, Holly Lynn (Daniel) Peak, Keara Marie Reeger and Lita Star Reeger; brother, Danny (Donna) Reeger; nephews, Sean (Amy) Reeger, Mark (Jenny) Reeger, Brian and Dave Wilson; and good friend, Bonnie Walker.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry; and various aunts and uncles.
Friends will be received today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday with service to immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Pastor Micah McMillen officiating.
Interment will be in North Point Cemetery.