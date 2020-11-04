Dennis A. Snyder Sr., 67, Robinson, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born Dec. 20, 1952, in Altoona, he was the son of Norbert and Geraldine (Shadle) Snyder.
He is survived by his wife, Judy (McClain) Snyder; sons, Dennis Snyder Jr. and wife Nicole, Mount Morris, and Jason Snyder and girlfriend, Tonya Bloom, Bolivar; grandchildren, Gabriel, Alex, Emily and Alessa; brothers and sisters, Karen Beck, Blue Knob; Barbara Cartright, Williamsburg; David Snyder, Hollidaysburg; and Norbert Snyder Jr., Kent Snyder and Kelly Snyder, all of Williamsburg. Numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members also survive.
Denny enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era and former employee of Allegheny Foundry.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home,
139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday with Robert Krouse officiating.
Interment will take place in Bethel Cemetery with military honors by a local veteran organization.
Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.