Dennis “Denny” Keith Irwin, 69, of New Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The son of Bert L. and Naomi G. (Fleming) Irwin, he was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Latrobe.
Denny was a member of Clarksburg Presbyterian Church and was a stay-at-home person.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked for Norma Pennsylvania Inc., Tunnelton, for 21 years, retiring in 2016.
Surviving are his wife, Pam J. (Peace) Irwin, whom he married July 15, 1978; a sister, Nancy J. Palletta (Joseph), of Greensburg; and a stepsister, Patricia Drury, of Simi Valley, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kathleen Cline, in 2019.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.