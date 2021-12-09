Dennis E. Beatty

Dennis Eugene Beatty, 78, of Saltsburg, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Excela Health in Latrobe.
He was born on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1943, in Clarksburg, the son of Wilber L. and Katherine E. Summy Beatty.
Before his retirement, he worked at U.S. Steel in Homestead then as a night shift supervisor for Adelphoi Village. Dennis served in the United States National Guard and the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of the Baptist Church in Altman. He enjoyed watching TV, visiting friends and socializing and loved to travel to Las Vegas and Florida.
He is survived by his children, Dan Childers and his wife, Jan, of Derry; Michelle Marshall and her husband, George, of Clarksburg; and Mark Beatty and his wife, Amanda, of Clarksburg; his grandchildren, Cody, Greg, Sarah, Colleen and Charleigh; his great-grandson, Timothy; and his brothers, Ken Beatty, of Norfolk, Va., and Ron Beatty and his wife, Jeanne, of Knoxville, Tenn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Darlene Marie Fink Shaffer, and his second wife, Jean McDonald Beatty.
Family will receive friends on Friday from 2 p.m. until time of services at 4 p.m. at the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Pastor Chuck Harvey will officiate. Interment will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery in Lewisville. At the family’s request, masks are mandatory.
