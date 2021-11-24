Dennis E. Plyler, 61, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born Aug. 3, 1960, in Punxsutawney, a son of Ruth (Miller) and Leonard C. Plyler.
On March 22, 2013, Dennis married Robin S. (Rumpf) Plyler, who survives.
He was a graduate of Marion Center High School and enjoyed farming, woodworking, firefighting, tractors and spending time with his grandchildren.
Dennis was a member of the McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company and a former chief and assistant chief of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company.
He worked as a truck driver driving tankers for Satterlee’s and then spent almost 20 years employed as a truck driver for PennDOT.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by six children: son, Chad and wife Inessa; daughter, Tiffany Plyler and T.J. Hickox, of Penfield; son, Anthony LeDonne, of California; daughter, Sabrina LeDonne and fiancé Jeremy Bryan, of Glen Campbell; daughter, Tamara Keibler and husband Justyn, of Punxsutawney; and daughter, Robyn LeDonne, of Punxsutawney; eight grandchildren, Jacelyn Keibler, Alyssa Wallen, Amanda Keibler, Justyn Keibler, Thomas Bryan, Charlie Bryan, Brantley LeDonne and Luva Wyant; four siblings: sister, Renda London and husband Russ, of Punxsutawney; sister, Sandra Plyler Burris, of Punxsutawney; sister, Bonnie Shiock and husband Tom, of Punxsutawney; and brother, Rodney Plyler, of Marion Center; nephew, Corey and Shannon London; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Leonard, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wendell S. Plyler, and a niece, Amber London.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Don Jones officiating.
Interment will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Plyler to the McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company, 101 Fire House Lane, Anita, PA 15711.
