Dennis E. Ramsden

Dennis “Buck” Edward Ramsden, 75, of Blairsville (Derry Township), passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in the home he was born and raised.
The son of Ray and Sara L. (Suman) Ramsden, he was born June 27, 1945, in Derry Township.
Buck graduated from Derry Area High School, Class of 1963, and was employed by Derry Construction as a truck driver until his retirement in 2007.
He was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church, Blairsville, Acacia Lodge #355 F&AM, Blairsville, and Coudersport Consistory.
Buck was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman and enjoyed his retirement at his beloved East Branch Lodge Camp.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, JoAnn (Meloy) Ramsden, whom he married Aug. 28, 1986; three children, Tracey Dick (Dan), of Clarksburg; Todd Ramsden (Carol), of Clarksburg; and Danielle Doolittle (Chris), of Delta; six grandchildren, Bailey, Casey, Hannasy, Carter, James and Asher; and his faithful dog, Molly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Terry Ramsden.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Acacia Lodge #355 F&AM will have Masonic services in the funeral home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
In accordance with current COVID-19 mandates, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.
Masks are required and social distancing must be practiced.
