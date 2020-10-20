Dennis Everett Shaffor, 64, of Clarksburg, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Saturday, Oct. 22, 1955, in Elders Ridge, the son of Ernest A. and Alberta J. Helman Shaffor.
Dennis loved hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking and watching detective/investigation shows and “NCIS” on television.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Laura Mae Sharp Shaffor; his children, Kristy Gallo (Watson Fetty), of Ruffsdale, Melissa Boehm, of Blairsville and Heather Shaffor, of Neville Island; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three sisters, Diane Lloyd, of Florida, Phyllis Porter, of Saltsburg, and Brenda Henry, of Blairsville; two brothers, Roger Shaffor, of Clarksburg, and Scott Shaffor, and his wife, Pam, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Jane Shaffor, and a grandson, Joseph Thomas Boehm.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7:30 p.m., with Pastor Chad Fritz at the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.
Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, per CDC guidelines and the state department of health, a mask is required at viewing.
